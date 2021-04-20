Anthony 'Crackhead' Robinson

RAPID CITY | Anthony R. “Crackhead” Robinson was born July 19, 1962 in Seymour, Indiana to John R. Robinson and Gladys Haynes. He grew up in Tennessee and later lived 17 years in Ohio. He then moved to Rapid City, where he lived until his death on April 4, 2021.

He is survived by his son, Anthony “AJ” Robinson Jr., A.J.'s wife Melissa and five grandkids, James, Jadon, Micky, Moriah, and Joy; two step-daughters, Erin and Abbie Childress; and several foster children.

Anthony was a huge member of the recovery community and an angel to many. He spent many years working at Wellspring in Rapid City, devoted to helping young adolescents on their journeys and teaching them lessons to prepare for living life on life's terms. He faced many adversities in life but never gave up. No matter how bad the physical pain was, he always had time for the newcomer sharing his own experience, strength and hope.

Anthony was a lifelong motorcyclist. He enjoyed many long and short rides through the Black Hills alongside his friends in recovery. He was also a dedicated and honored Brother and officer in his local A.R.M. (Association of Recovering Motorcyclists) where they put 1000's of miles on their motorcycles and made many friends nationwide and overseas.