NEWCASTLE, WY - Anthony "Tony" Keith Harris was born in Pierre, SD on May 17, 1952, and died at the age of 70 on April 28, 2023 in Newcastle, WY.

He was a Marine Corp Veteran who served from 1969-1973 with a tour in Vietnam, and a Ford Specialist mechanic for over 40 years. He was a dedicated father and husband who shared his love of fishing, the outdoors, and respect for nature with everyone who knew him. Tony was a skilled woodworker in his spare time, and built many well-crafted items for his friends and family.

He leaves behind his wife Sue Ann (Snyder) Harris; sister Shanon Lowther; his mother Francis (Lammon) Blesh; his sons Anthony K. Harris Jr., Travis M. Harris, and two boys that he chose to take care of from their early childhood, Jeffery Turkowski, and Greg Stewart. As well, his grandchildren: Hannah, Chelsea, Devyn, Chase, Justus, Mason, and September.

He will truly be missed, and his lessons never forgotten as he continues to look after us from his place in the sky, flying high and free with the eagles above the beautiful Black Hills.