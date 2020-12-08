Anthony 'Mitch' Mitchell

RAPID CITY | Anthony B. "Mitch" Mitchell was born Nov. 24, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA, to Floyd and Winifred (Walsh) Mitchell. In 1943, he moved with his Mom and brother to Parkston, SD, to live on his Grandfather's farm while his Dad served overseas in WWII. When his Mom passed away from polio, he moved with his brother to Highmore, SD, to live with his paternal Grandparents, the Mitchells. They continued to spend summers on the farm with Grandpa and Grandma Walsh, creating wonderful memories. After Grandpa Mitchell passed, he lived with his Aunt and Uncle, Bert and Faye Mitchell in Highmore. In the eighth grade, Anthony and Jon moved to Springfield, SD, to live with their Dad.

He attended Springfield High School and graduated in 1960. He competed in football, basketball and track. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the National Guard and after completing his basic training, he attended Southern State College. Anthony played football and was named to the SDIC All Conference team his Junior and Senior year. He graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of science degree and education degree.