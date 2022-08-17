SIOUX CITY - Anthony W. "Tony" Amo, 49, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tony was born on November 24, 1972 in Bossier City, Louisiana, to David and Marsha (Lesczcynski) Amo. He grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, and graduated from Douglas High School in 1991. He spent some time in Colorado after graduating, but eventually moved back to Rapid City. He was transferred to Sioux City for his job, where he met Shari Wiese. The two were married in Sioux City on July 21, 2001. After the union, Tony and Shari moved back to Rapid City later in 2001. They returned to Sioux City 2008.

He worked as Kitchen Manager at Applebee's from 1994-2010, and most recently served as Food Service Director for Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. for the past several years.

Tony was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

He enjoyed watching his children participate in their various activities; his family was his world. Tony was the best father and husband. He was dubbed the "mayor of the neighborhood," and was always refereeing the neighborhood games.Left to cherish his memory include his parents, David and Marsha Amo of Rapid City, SD; his wife, Shari Amo of Sioux City; his children: Sonny Amo, Isabella Amo, and Brady Amo, all of Sioux City; his canine companion, Vixie; siblings: Joseph "Joe" (Judie) Amo of Rapid City, SD; Wayne Amo (Darci) of El Cajon, CA; Anna Matthews of Aurora, CO; and Jonathan Amo (Keilani) of Parker, CO; siblings-in-law: Sam Wiese (Kelly) of Jefferson, SD; and Suzanne Hanish (Nick) of Bennington, NE; several nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many wonderful friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his three beloved dogs: Dude I, Dude II, and Max.