OCONOMOWOC, Wis. | On May 28, 2021, beloved son and brother, Anthony Y. Coggins, 41, passed away at his home in Oconomowoc entering into God's loving care.

Anthony was born at Ellsworth AFB, SD, on Jan. 31, 1980. He attended the Rapid City Seventh Day Adventist Church School, Central H.S., and later went on to achieve his certification as a qualified and skilled electrician.

He is survived by his father, Earl W. Coggins; Choe Hye, OK; his mother; sister, Twyla L. Anderson; brother, Dario D. Coggins; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Danielle A. Coggins, and his stepmother, Sharon L. Coggins.

A memorial service to remember him and celebrate his life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Rapid City Seventh Day Adventist Church.