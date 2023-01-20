 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Antoinette "Babe" Pelkey

  Updated
  • 0
STURGIS - Antoinette "Babe" Pelkey was born to Art and Katherine Kilker on December 23, 1924, in Sturgis, SD.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Francis Pelkey, parents, Arthur and Katherine (Raskob) Kilker, daughter, Debbie May; and two sisters.

Babe is survived by son-in-law, Bob May; her two grandchildren: Bobby (Megan), and Becky May, CA; great-grandson, Matthew May; four nephews; two nieces; seven great-nephews; and three great-nieces; and many other special friends.

Babe Pelkey, 98, of Sturgis, SD, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Monument Health Sturgis hospital.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Interment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

