GREELEY, CO - Antonio (Tony) DiPasquale, 46, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, SD. Come share some memories and celebrate Tony's life.

