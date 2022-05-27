GREELEY, CO - It is with great sadness that we announce Antonio (Tony) DiPasquale, 46, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from an unexpected stroke. Tony was a wonderful son, great brother, and proud uncle.

While born in Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1975, Tony grew up in Rapid City, SD where he attended Stevens High School and graduated in 1994. Sadly, just before graduating, he had an accident on a dirt bike breaking his neck thereby leading to quadriplegia. Not one to give in to limitations, he quickly enrolled at University of Northern Colorado where he would earn a Bachelors in Business and MA in Finance, and after a year working in the private sector, he went back to school and earned a law degree from DU. Tony touched the lives of many through his determination and optimism

Tony is survived by his loving parents, Sharon and Leroy; his two brothers: Dominick (wife Kate) and Mario (wife Sarah); and the nieces and nephews for whom he was an inspiration: Nunzio, Iris, Nicolina, and Renzo.

Preceding his death was caretaker and dear friend of 22 years, Mercy Ngotel.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, SD. Come share some memories and celebrate Tony's life.

A memorial will be established in Tony's memory to Craig Hospital for Spinal Rehabilitation and Research in Denver, Colorado.

His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com