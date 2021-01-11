HOT SPRINGS | Archie F. Collins, 82, passed away Jan. 10, 2021, at the Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs surrounded by his family.

Archie was born on July 25, 1938, to Archie and Wynfred Collins. After graduating from high school in 1956, he honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959. After discharge he attended Chadron State College for one year before purchasing a ranch west of Hot Springs in 1960. While pursuing his life-long dream of ranching, Archie also worked at Evan Post and Pole in Pringle and the uranium mill in Edgemont. During his 55 years of ranching, he was also a Vermeer dealer for 40 years and a Dew-Eze dealer.

Archie was a proud member of the Fall River County Sheriff's posse, Minnekahta Fire Department, the Masons and was an active board member of the NRCS.

Archie had many hobbies he enjoyed pursuing over the years. He was well known for participating in the practical jokes that were commonplace at the uranium mill. He enjoyed hunting with his friends and family. He also enjoyed dancing, roping, horseback riding, and driving a team of horses. He enjoyed spending time with Jeff and Levi teaching them the game of football and sharing his love of ranching. He took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren participate in sports and all other activities.