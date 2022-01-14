 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ardis 'Ardie' M. (Holcomb) Arguello

RAPID CITY | Ardis "Ardie" M. (Holcomb) Arguello, 83, of Rapid City, SD, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

A celebration of life reception will be held on January 22, 2022, at Hay Camp, 601 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Online condolences can be left atwww.osheimschmidt.com

In lieu of flowers, honoring Ardis' deep dedication to helping others, the family has asked that a donation be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cornerstone Rescue Mission or The Hope Center.

