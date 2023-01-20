 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ardis L. Treloar

CUSTER - Ardis L. Treloar, 81, of Custer, SD, passed away January 15, 2023, at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, SD.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Committal services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

