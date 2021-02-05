Ardith A. Crawford

Ardie was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Huron, the oldest of seven, to Frank Hindman, a highway worker and natural horseman, and Elva Hindman, a donut expert at Wall Drug. Ardie started school in Cedar Butte and in third grade she began school in Wall, where she met a boy named Joe. Calling this mere coincidence is what we say when we can't see God pulling the levers. When Joe saw Ardie riding her horse Bud, he knew, right then, he would marry this girl. (And when did Ardie know? “When he asked me,” she once said.)