Ardith A. Crawford

WASTA | Ardith Ann Crawford, 81, died peacefully, holding her husband's hand, on Feb. 3, 2021, at her Wasta home from complications related to Alzheimer's.
Ardie was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Huron, the oldest of seven, to Frank Hindman, a highway worker and natural horseman, and Elva Hindman, a donut expert at Wall Drug. Ardie started school in Cedar Butte and in third grade she began school in Wall, where she met a boy named Joe. Calling this mere coincidence is what we say when we can't see God pulling the levers. When Joe saw Ardie riding her horse Bud, he knew, right then, he would marry this girl. (And when did Ardie know? “When he asked me,” she once said.)
After Ardie earned a teaching degree from SDSU and Joe's honorable discharge from the Air Force, she said "Yes". They were married in March 1961, two months shy of 60 years ago. They had four children, 1962 to 1968.
Ardie is survived by Joe; son, Luke; daughters, Katy (Dean) Jameson and Angie (Bob) Porter; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emilee, Michael, LaRee, Cooper, Charlie, Ryan; brothers, Mark (Laurie), Troy (Ella), Clifford (Mandy); sister, Terry; and dearly loved nephew, Tony (Mary). She was preceded in death by son, Mitchell; and brothers, Jake and John.
Ardie loved her caretakers, Pam Tines and Donna Johnson, calling them, "Better than peanut butter."
A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 9, at Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall. Interment will be at the Wall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation will be made toward the maintenance of the Wall Cemetery. Cards and memorials may be sent to PO Box 85, Wasta, SD 57791.