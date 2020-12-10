Arlene H. Ginter

STURGIS | Arlene Hedwick Ginter, 93, died Dec. 3, 2020, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Arlene was born Dec. 5, 1926, to Lester and Hedwick (Harig) Stilwell in Michigan. She had four sisters and two brothers.

She married Robert Lee Ginter. Arlene was a very private, quiet and friendly person who loved to read.

She is survived by five adult children.

Private family committal services were held on Dec. 10, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.