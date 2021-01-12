Arlene J. Donahue

SILVER CITY | Arlene Joy Donahue, 95, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community in Rapid City. She leaves behind many cherished memories and her family and many friends that are forever blessed to have been a part of her life.

Arlene Joy Amy was born on Feb. 12, 1925 to Oren and Ida (Jorgensen) Amy in Canistota, SD, joining one older sister, Bonnie. Arlene spent all of her early years growing up in Wessington Springs, where her father and mother ran the local grocery store. She shared many fond memories and stories about time spent at the store with her parents and sister.

After graduating high school from Wessington Springs, Arlene attended Yankton College, where she became the first Mrs. Pioneer. While attending college, she met John “Jack” William Donahue, and they were united in marriage on July 8, 1945. To this union, they added three children, William John, Patricia Amy, and Julie Kay. Arlene graduated with an Education and Vocal Music Degree, which she used to influence many students and prospering vocalists.