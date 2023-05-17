DEADWOOD - Arlene Merle Cox, 89, of Deadwood, SD, died May 6, 2023, in the Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa.

Arlene Merle Cox, was born 1934 in Murdo, SD, to Amy and Harold Iwan, one of 11 children. Arlene married Jerry Carter in 1951, in which 3 children were born.

Arlene is survived by three children: Jon (Lori), Susan (Craig) Kneppe, and Sheri; five brothers: Rodney, Darrell, Floyd, Joe, and Roger; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and 31 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Gene in 1995, sisters, Beryl Jean, Phyllis, Joyce; brother, Paul, Don, and parents, Amy and Harold Iwan.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Deadwood, SD. A memorial has been established to Northern Hills CASA.

Condolences may be sent to the family and services will be livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com.