Arlo A. Heine

He was born on September 20,1936, in Hazen, North Dakota, to Emil and Alma (Birkholz) Heine. He was raised on the farm and went to country school the first 8 years. He was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1950. His family moved to Underwood, ND, where he attended High School and graduated in 1955. Arlo joined the United States Air Force in 1955, and spent 4 years in the service, with one year in Iceland. Arlo married Gloria Blohm May 20, 1961, and they had 2 children. Arlo worked for Red Owl grocery store for a few years and then moved to MDU where he retired after 30 years. He was active in Boy Scouts, the Moose Lodge, and the Eagles. After retirement, Arlo and Gloria traveled as much as possible and enjoyed camping for many years. They took trips to see family, bus trips tours, fishing trips and an Alaskan cruise. They were also snowbirds in Arizona for 7 years.