STURGIS - Arlo Michael Jahner, 65, of Sturgis, SD, died Friday, December 30, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Sidehack, Sturgis, SD, 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.
