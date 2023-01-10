 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arlo Michael Jahner

  • Updated
STURGIS - Arlo Michael Jahner, 65, of Sturgis, SD, died Friday, December 30, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Sidehack, Sturgis, SD, 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.

