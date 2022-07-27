YUMA, AZ - Arnie Mathew Arnio passed away peacefully at his home in Yuma, AZ, with his wife by his side on July 14, 2022.

Arnie was born on September 7, 1941 in Renton, WA, to Arnold and Hazel (Henrie) Arnio. He was the fifth of their eleven children. Shortly after he was born, the family moved to South Dakota. He attended Pluma Grade School and Lead High School. As a toddler, he was fascinated with trucks and went on to make a living with trucks the rest of his life.

He married Mary Curry, of Lead, and they had two children from this marriage; Mike Arnio of Busby, MT and Shelly Arnio McGriff of Quinn, SD.

In 1969, he married Brigitte (Weber) Arnio of Deadwood. They started and ran Arnie Arnio Trucking as a very successful trucking company out of Rapid City, SD, for 29 years.

In 1998, they sold the trucking business and eventually moved to the warm weather they both loved in Yuma, AZ. He and Brigitte enjoyed blue grass music and they traveled to festivals far and wide to listen to different bands.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hazel (Henrie) Arnio, two sisters, Debbie (James) Christensen and DeDe (Warner) Ghere and a grandson, Matthew McGriff and two nephews, Russell Zuhr and Gene Ghere.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brigitte, his son, Mike (Misty) Arnio and daughter, Shelly (John) McGriff.

Arnie also leaves behind three brothers; David (Kay) Arnio, Bob (Jan) Arnio, and Dan (Linda) Arnio as well as five sisters; Dolly Rizzi, Phyllis (John) Johnson, Kay (Bob) Zuhr, Christy (Bill) Burleson and Cindy (Boyce) Gillies.

He will be greatly missed by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 1:30 PM at the Shriners Temple, 4091 Sturgis Rd, Rapid City, SD. A memorial has been established by the family.