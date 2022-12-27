SPEARFISH - Arno W. Schroeder, 97, of Spearfish, SD died on December 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Connection Church in Spearfish with visitation beginning one hour prior. Private family burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Samaritans Purse and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com