CWO4, Arnold "Arnie" Turnquist passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior at his Carlsbad, California home on December 16, 2021. A memorial service is scheduled for July 16, 2022, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California. For more information please view Arnie's full obituary at Legacy.com and also his Online Memorial at https://everloved.com/ life-of/arnold-c-turnquist