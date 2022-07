SPEARFISH - Art Arp, age 97 of Spearfish, went home to heaven on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com