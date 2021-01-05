MEADOW | Arthur H. Christman, 97, longtime Meadow area farmer and rancher, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon.
Survivors include five children and their families: Jim and Susie Christman of Fontana CA, and Cherie and Callan; Gary and Cymbre Christman of Spearfish and Tiffany Fetchko, Kyle (Katie), and Evan; Judy and Chuck Lewis of Sturgis and Amy (Trevor Lane and children Charlie and Robbie), Sarah (Jesse Rhoden and children Ladd, Sully Jane, and Gus), and Ben (Katie and son Graham); Jane Christman and Walter Kingsbery of Boulder CO; Julie and Ron Scott of Glendale AZ, and Amanda Whitman (Lance) and Amelia.
Art's and Marilyn's ashes will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date — hopefully in the summer.
Cards may be sent to Judy Lewis, 20722 76 Loop, Sturgis, SD 57785.
Condolences may be sent through www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.