Arthur Raymond Thompson of Rapid City, SD went to be with our Lord on February 12, 2023 at the age of 90 years. He passed away at home surrounded by his wife, Dorothy, and all their children.

Art was born on August 19, 1932 in Syracuse, NY to Emerson Tobias Thompson and Margaret Benson Thompson. He graduated in 1951 from Eastwood High School in Syracuse NY and always strived for further education. He attended several military classes throughout his lifetime, finishing up with a B.A. Degree at the National College of Business. He married Dorothy Curtis on March 15, 1964 in Philip, SD. This March, Art and Dorothy would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

Art was an Air Force Veteran, he joined the service in 1952 and served our country for 20 years, traveling all over the world. He went on to work for Western Auto and then for Ace Hardware, where he retired after 17 years. Art dedicated his life to serving not only our country but to serving our Lord by volunteer work such as the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Meals on Wheels, visiting with everyone as he delivered meals. Art and Dorothy graciously spent time at the local nursing homes where Dorothy would sing and play her guitar to the delight of everyone, while Art would talk to the residents and he would even call Bingo sometimes with his granddaughter Rachel. He was a member of the Bethel Church and the Open Bible Church in Rapid City, a member of the local VFW and was past president to the Black Hills Treasure Club.

Art will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his four children: Linda Meade, Robin Atkinson, Ron (Carolyn) Thompson and Shelly Thompson; 11 grandchildren: Tami Volkert, Jaime Alfonso, James Grossenbacher, Scott Grossenbacher, John Meade, Jenna Meade, Ashleigh Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Rachel Davidson, Matthew Davidson, and Emma Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Suzanne Featherly, of Bridgeport, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents; his four brothers: Charles, Burt, Robert and Gene Thompson; and his sister, Virginia Soltau.