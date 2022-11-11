Audrey E. Van Pelt

March 19, 1929 - Oct. 24, 2022
OMAHA, NE - Audrey Van Pelt passed away on Monday, October 24.
Audrey is survived by daughters: Paula Buzzell (Myrle), Linda Van Pelt-Carr (Michael), and Laura Peschong (Brad); six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Gene and infant son Jeffrey, seven siblings. and parents.
No services with Cremation, per Audrey's wishes.
Memorials may be directed to Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha, NE.
Please go to www.heafyheafy.com for a full obituary.