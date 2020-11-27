RAPID CITY | Audrey Hamm, 85, joined the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born March 24, 1935 in Dalzell, SD, the daughter of Paul and Mabel (Raetz) Wilburn.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leo Hamm, three daughters, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren (with two on the way).

She first met Leo at Washington Grade School in 1946 (fourth grade) and later they graduated from Rapid City High School in 1953. Audrey attended Denver University in Colorado for a year before marrying Leo in 1954.

Audrey and Leo have been lifelong residents of the Rapid City area. They ranched and raised their three daughters: Pennie (Bill) Slovek of Philip, Shellie Parker (Rex) of Rapid City, and Kellie (Jim) Weisgram of Rapid City. Her grandchildren, Belinda Mitchell, Brock Slovek, Bo Slovek, Lindsey Zaback, Dusty Parker, Kelsey Johnson, and Haylee Shreeve.

Audrey and Leo enjoyed traveling together over the years and shared many adventures. Audrey loved spending time with friends and family. She could be found on nice summer days enjoying the golf course or walking at the park with friends and family. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.