RAPID CITY | Audrey M. (Bogenhagen) Sayles died at Monument Health on October 31, 2021. Audrey was born to Louis and Alma (Reinfeld) Bogenhagen on April 13, 1946. Later her sister Ellamae would join the family. Audrey grew up in Delmont. SD. She married William "Bill" Sayles in 1971. To this union was born Noel (Al) Johnson, Chad (Shannon) Sayles and their children Tegan and Colton, and Nicole (Justin) Hofer and their children Mason and Bella.

Audrey worked in parts all of her life, she started at General Motor Equipment in Mitchell. She worked for Hormel and the Carquest Auto Parts. She moved to Rapid City and worked at Godfrey Break before going to the State of SD Transportation department. She also worked for Napa Auto Parts and Rapid Diesel Service. She retired from parts with Sturdevant's Auto Parts as a delivery driver.

Audrey's passions in life were her faith and family, but most importantly her grandkids where she would always have five dollars for them to get snacks. She loved to watch them play baseball or just laugh. She also loved quilting and Nascar.

Audrey is survived by her children, grandkids and sister Ellamae Goehring (Mitchell, SD). Audrey always would say (DREAMS ARE FOR FREE). Here is to all your dreams and being free.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Nov. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A memorial will be established at Zion Lutheran church and school should you wish to donate.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.