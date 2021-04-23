RAPID CITY | Audrey M. Olson, 92, passed away on April 19, 2021 in Rapid City.

Audrey was born in Madison, SD on Feb. 24, 1929. She grew up in Madison where she worked at a local print shop and Olson's Grocery Store.

Audrey met Francis “Bud” Olson and they were married July 17, 1949. Audrey and Bud celebrated 71 years of marriage in July 2020.

They eventually moved to Rapid City, where Bud worked in the trucking industry and Audrey was a stay-at-home mom for several years. Both Bud and Audrey went to work for Audrey's brother, Floyd Crow, and his wife Arlene, helping them run Crow's I-90 Truck Stop for many years until they retired.

Audrey loved crafts of all kinds and always had several projects going at the same time. Her favorites were drawing and painting.

Audrey and Bud enjoyed taking their motor-home out with different camping clubs they belonged to. When they weren't with a camping club they would take off and explore the Midwest, oftentimes landing in Arizona for the winter. They also bought a cabin in the Black Hills where they spent their summers enjoying friends and family that would come to spend time in the Black Hills.