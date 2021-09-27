KADOKA | A beautiful soul was freed from the grasp of Alzheimer's disease when Audrey Mae Burnette suffered a heart attack on Sept. 25, 2021. Born on July 16, 1941, in Kadoka, the first child of Clarence and May (Shouldis) Mednansky. She married Edward Burnette on Jan. 13, 1961. Audrey doted on her family and was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She crafted baskets, was a seamstress, painted pictures, liked to garden, and always had a house full of plants. She also decorated cakes for family and friends, enjoyed playing cards, visiting friends, and was active in the Navy wives club. After the children were on their own, she rejoined the workforce. When her husband rejoined the Navy in 1963, they traveled to St. Paul, MN, San Diego, CA, Asmara, Ethiopia, Lexington Park and Mechanicsville, MD.