DEADWOOD | Audrey P. Slott, 98, passed away on July 21, 2021.

Audrey was born in Sioux Falls, SD on April 13, 1923 to Albert H. and Bernice Puthoff. She was two years old when they moved to Deadwood where her father served as a Federal agent and a Justice of the Peace. She attended and graduated from Deadwood Public Schools, and until her passing was the oldest living graduate. At some point in high school or thereafter she acquired the nickname of "Ornery Audrey," she carried it well.

After high school she worked in St. Paul, Minnesota for Montgomery Ward and for a wholesale broker. Back in Deadwood, after three years, she worked for the telephone company as an operator. She married Willis M. Slott in Deadwood on January 6, 1946. Willis "Bill" worked for the Ford Motor garage as a parts man. Later he joined the military and was on active duty until his retirement.

Audrey is survived by her four children, Linda Frederick, Robert Slott, Billie Slott and Rodger (Michele) Slott. She has ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, "Bill"; and her brother, Richard.