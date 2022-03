RAPID CITY - Audrey T. Bsharah, 82, of Rapid died Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.

A Eucharist will be offered at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00am.

Inurnment will take place on Monday, March 21, at 10:30am.

Friend may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.