RAPID CITY - Audrey Theresa Bsharah, 82, died March 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Audrey was born July 22, 1939 in Redfield, SD to Albert J. and Mary Ann (Stauffer) Zens. She grew up in the Zell, SD area, graduating from Redfield High School in 1957.

She married Robert Bsharah in 1959 in Aberdeen, SD. They moved to Rapid City in 1961. Among her many jobs, she worked as a switchboard operator at Bennett Clarkson Hospital. She also ran an in-home daycare. She volunteered at the South Canyon Elementary School where she helped teach children the love of reading, and she was known to the children there as "Grandma Audrey". She worked at the Rapid City Care Center and became an informal "assistant" Social Director.

She put her heart into whatever she did. Audrey was very nurturing and persisted to perfection.

Audrey was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, an avid player of "Yahtzee!", and loved playing just about any card game. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and crocheting. She was a phenomenal cook and gardener, as well.

Audrey is survived by her husband Robert of Rapid City, SD; three sons: Steve (Renee) of Reno, NV, Mark (Paula) of Sandy, UT, and Perry (Danelle) of Herriman, UT; her daughter Lori Ruthford (Randy), of Rapid City, SD; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Dean Zens (Diann) of Zell, SD, Jerry Zens of Zell, SD, Leo Zens (Bea), of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dan Zens (Deb), of St. Paul, MN; and her sisters: Kaylene Moffenbier of Aberdeen, SD; Rita Hardes (Dan), of Sioux Falls, SD, and Donna Neary (Dick), of Grand Rapids, MN. She was preceded in death by a brother, Duaine Zens.

Church services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church followed by private interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday March 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Memorials are of your choice: Meals on Wheels, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, or the Cornerstone Mission of Rapid City.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.