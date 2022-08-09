RAPID CITY - Averis "Babe" Tinant passed away at her home in Rapid City, SD on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the ripe old age of 103. Babe was born in Glad Valley, SD on March 4, 1919. She was the youngest child born to Victor and Effie Matter. She attended the South Dakota School of Mines for one year, then raised her family. She later went back to the Mines and received a Degree in Medical Technology. She started her career in Rapid City, then later transferred to be the Head of the Medical Laboratory of Florida Hospitals in Orlando, Florida. Grannie was not the typical Mother. The pets she allowed her sons to have in her home included, but not limited to, two squirrels, rabbits, dogs, a raccoon, a monkey and 3-African Lion Cubs. The raccoon and African lions were featured in stories written by the Rapid City Journal. Upon Retirement she returned to Rapid City to help raise her Grandchildren and later her Great Grandchildren.