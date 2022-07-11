 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avis L. Lassegard

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY - Avis L. Lassegard, 100, died on July 9, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 18 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be held at 11am CST on Friday, July 22 at Rock Creek Cemetery in Mitchell, SD.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News