RAPID CITY - Avis Lassegard, 100, passed July 9 2022 in Rapid City.

Born May 9, 1922 to John and Mabel (Bennett) Magnuson in Fedora, SD where she spent her early years, graduating from Plano School in 1941.

Avis married Harvey, the love of her life in 1942 and lived in the Mitchell area until their move to Wall in 1959.

Avis was employed at Wall Drug until the passing of Harvey in 1980 which brought her to Rapid City.

Avis became very active at the Minneluzahan Center and RSVP. She began to enjoy painting and one of her pictures won a blue ribbon. Her other hobbies included gardening, crocheting, collecting angels and watching baseball. She also enjoyed her time with her family.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Duane (Jean) of Arizona, daughter, Karen of Rapid City, siblings; Earl (Clarissa) of Oregon and Clara of South Carolina; her grandchildren Ole(Yvette), LaDon (Paul), Natasha (Sean) all of Rapid City, and Christine (Nolan) of Sioux Falls; nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, son, Orville; brothers Jay and Gunnar, sister, Irene and son-in-law Edward.

Services will be held in Rapid City at Kirk Funeral Home on Monday, July 18 at 11:00am with visitation at 10:00am. Luncheon at the Rapid City Elks at 12:30pm. Burial will be Friday, July 22 at 11:00am CST at Rock Creek Cemetery in Mitchell, SD.