DENVER, CO - Barb Frost passed away October 15 at her home in Denver, CO.

She was born in Denver, CO and grew up in Rapid City. After graduating Rapid City Stevens High School in 1974, Barb attended the University of South Dakota. She then moved to Denver where she worked for the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Reclamation as a chemist until her retirement. It is there where she met her best friend and companion Greg Myers. They were married at a celebration with family at Lake Tahoe in 1998.

Barb loved horses, elephants, skiing and traveling to Canada with Greg. She will always be remembered for her generous heart and beautiful smile but mostly for her lightening-quick wit. Frost family gatherings were especially entertaining with Babs in the conversation. Those fun memories will be cherished.

Grateful to have shared her life are her siblings: Judith (Rod) Lefholz, Rapid City, SD, Jim (Judy) Frost, Rapid City, SD, Tim (Deb) Frost, Rapid City, SD, Mike (Jamie) Frost, Missoula, MT, Suzy (Frank) Solano, Scottsbluff, NE, Steve (Natalie) Frost, Rapid City, SD; step-son, Aaron (Gail) Myers, Denver CO; eight nieces and eight nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory (Greg) Myers; father, Dr. Harold L. (Hal) Frost; mother, Margaret Eleanor (Ellie) Frost; and brother, Jonathan (Jon) Frost. A family celebration of Barb is planned for 2023.