BLACK HAWK, SD | Barbara Ann Barber, age 77, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Survivors include her husband Ron Barber; two children Jeff (Brenda) Barber of Rapid City, and Jodi Hericks (Kevin Fischer) of Piedmont; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers Gary (Janie) Roggow of Casper, Wyoming, and Doug (Peg) Roggow of Gregory; one sister Jean (Jeff) Hamling of Rapid City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Verna (Slagel) Roggow.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 9, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.