Barbara Ann Jones, age 72, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away on February 22, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Barbara was born in Martin, South Dakota to Paul Ray Gregg, Sr., and Theresa Agnes Hollow Horn Bear on October 9, 1950.

She went to school in Mission, SD.

She married Joe Nathan Jones on April 29, 1978 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

She graduated from Todd County High School and the University of South Dakota. She worked in the Rapid City School District for 35+ years mostly as a high school counselor at Stevens High School.

She enjoyed gardening and walking and was involved in numerous golf leagues and bowling leagues throughout the years. She was also an active member of the South Dakota Indian Education Association and Rapid City Education Association.

But the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her friends and family, attending numerous graduations, weddings, family and friend outings, sporting events, concerts and taking the grandkids to many of the local tourist attractions.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Nathan Jones; two sons: Paul Hendry and Michael Jones (Aquarius) and two daughters: Ginger Boyd (John) and Debra Lee; seven grandchildren: Mya Hendry, DeAndre Hendry, Tyree Hendry, Josiah Jones, Tristan Jones, Alijah Krein (Jake), and Amariah Miller (Jake); one great-grandson, Dakota Krein; five siblings: Howard Gregg, Susie Gregg, Rose Kirchgesler, Carole Gregg, and Gail Gregg and a step-mother Veretta Gregg.

She is preceded in death by her father Paul Ray Gregg Sr., her mother Theresa Agnes Hollow Horn Bear, two brothers Paul "PR" Gregg Jr. and Terrance Gregg and two sisters Delores Gregg and Patricia Wyatt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday February 27, 2023, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday February 28, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Swarthout of Fountain Springs Church officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.