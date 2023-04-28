Barbara "Barb" Anne Gartner passed peacefully March 6 in her home with her children by her side. Barbara was born to Vincent Bake and Amanda Havorka in Randolph, NE on August 23, 1929. From Randolph she embarked on a remarkable life journey rich with family, friends, and memorable experiences.

In 1950, she followed her sister June to Rapid City teaching in Sturgis and taking advantage of the "big city". She performed with water ski teams on Canyon Lake, lifeguarded, clerked on Hollywood movie sets, and was an assistant with the Sliver Wings Club at Ellsworth where her mission was to "find new ways to keep the men of Ellsworth entertained". With her brilliant smile, quick wit, pension for fun, she excelled in her SD life. These new experiences launched her next chapter, teaching overseas at the American military school in Orleans France. She took full advantage of living in France and happily shared memories of visits to the "old family" in Czechoslovakia, seeing Edith Piaf shows in Parisian bars, touring with new friends in Provence, and driving her Porsche around Europe. Her love of France and Europe planted seeds that would later germinate with her son, daughter, and grandchildren who all followed her legacy with their own adventures overseas.

After France, she returned to Rapid City. Through the Black Hills Ski Club, she met Bob Gartner. They attended the University of Wyoming where Barb obtained her master's in education. Before leaving Laramie, they married and had their first child, Brett. They returned to Rapid City where their daughter Gina was born. Later they built their dream home that became the heart of many memories with family and friends. In summers, Mom would be found very bronzed, in a bikini (or less), floating on a raft in their pool or at Pactola. She was quite an athlete: water skiing and snow skiing into her 80's with her children and grandchildren, teaching water aerobics at the Y, and crushing people at ping-pong with her wicked serve. She was a dedicated educator teaching business, French, and typing at West Junior High and Stevens High School for almost 30 years. After retiring, she ran a business in Hill City where she met their true squad with whom they shared valuable milestones, elaborate meals, ample wine, and laughter.

Their tight group of friends, family, and loving neighbors kept both she and Bob vibrant into their last years. She and Bob taught many kids to swim and having that young energy in the summers filled their hearts after their own kids had moved. Through her last days, Barb still enjoyed hosting nightly Wheel of Fortune happy hours with one of her many guardian neighbors. Her favorite French singer, Edith Piaf, summed up her life well lived, Je Ne Regrette Rien. (I don't regret anything)

Barb is survived by her children, Brett (Sue Micone) and Gina Lundstrom (Chad); grandchildren Jayla and Alex; 14 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Amanda Havorka; husband Bob; her three siblings, Vincent Jr., Calvin, June LaCroix; her niece, Jill, as well as many dear friends.

We would like to express our immense gratitude to our family and extended family of neighbors and local services who supported mom to be at home through her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to YMCA.

Funeral services will be held on June 16, 12:30 - 2:15 p.m. at Osheim-Schmidt Funeral Home with internment immediately following at Black Hills National Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com