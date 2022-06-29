 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara "Barb" Jean Miller

Barbara "Barb" Jean Miller

RAPID CITY - Barbara "Barb" Jean Miller, 88, of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd, with a Vigil/Rosary Service to begin at 6:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the church, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be established in Barb's name.

