Barbara "Barb" Jean Miller

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd, with a Vigil/Rosary Service to begin at 6:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the church, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.