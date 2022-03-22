Barbara Elsie (Fuson) Zornes

HOT SPRINGS - You are invited to share in the Celebration of Life to be held at the Fountain of Life Church in Hot Springs, SD on Saturday, March 26, starting at 11:00 a.m. We will be serving lunch right after. In lieu of flowers we are asking that you send a donation to Fountain of Life Children's program in Barbara's name. We also ask that you share your remembrances of Barbara by sending a letter or email to JoAnn Sprague at 312 Chapin St., Chadron, NE 69337 or to Grandestlady@yahoo.com.