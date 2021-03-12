Barbara J. Muth

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Jeanne Muth who passed away on March 11, 2021, at the age of 71, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Barb was born on Nov. 6, 1949 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to parents Robert Lee Casebeer and Helen Bydeley.

Barb is survived by her sister, Virginia Moser, Tulsa, OK; her daughter, Shelby (Nathan R.) Dahl; and her five grandchildren, Halie, Hidie, Kinsie, Kaysie, and Jeremie Dahl of Rapid City.

Barbara was a teacher, through and through, be it as her career as she taught for 25+ years, at Knollwood Elementary School (mostly in the fifth grade) or just in everyday conversation, there was ALWAYS a story for and behind, everything. It is this that will be missed the most.

There are no services planned at this time.

You can view Barbara's full online obituary at osheimschmidt.com.