BOXFORD, MA - Mrs. Barbara Jane (Poblenz) Ross, 97, of Boxford, MA, beloved wife of James F. Ross, died peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Dedham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick G. Poblenz and Constance (Thompson) Poblenz Walsh. She grew up and was educated in Dedham, graduating from Dedham High School.

She pursued further education at Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Then she went to work at Bendix Aviation Corporation in Norwood, where she became an indispensable employee for the war effort.

After the war, Bendix reduced its workforce, and Barbara began work as a Teller at the Shawmut Bank in Boston. She shared a car with her brother, Fred Poblenz driving him to work at Raiders. Fred had a co-worker named Jim Ross, whom he valued highly. Jim and Barbara met, fell in love, and were soon married.

In the early 1950s, United Air Lines hired Jim as a Pilot. United moved the young family several times in those years, with four children arriving along the way. Through this time, Barbara supported her husband's work through United Air Lines Pilots' Wives, attending many functions.

The couple finally settled in Boxford, MA. Barbara threw herself into small-town life, joining the PTA, working as a Sunday school teacher for Boxford Congregational Church, and acting as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

As her children grew older, Barbara and a neighbor began a real estate business, Heritage Realty, where Barbara excelled. Eventually, she became a REALTOR at Hunneman Better Homes and Gardens/Coldwell-Banker, where she was enormously successful. Her customers were so faithful that some returned more than once to buy and sell real estate property. On several occasions, she participated in Evening of the Stars, a Coldwell-Banker award ceremony, where REALTOR's who had sold over one million dollars of real estate in a year were recognized.

Barbara was a staunch member of the Republican Party and worked on many campaigns. During elections, she spent many late nights counting ballots. She worked at the polls for 50 years and feted at a town ceremony as the longest poll worker in Boxford history. One of her most ambitious Republican projects was managing the campaign of George Vlahos, for Congress.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was so proud of her family members' many accomplishments. She had a way of making each one feel special and loved. The family enjoyed many years of gatherings at a seaside cottage. There, Barbara spent many wonderful summer days with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which gave great joy to all.

Husband James F. Ross and brother Frederick G. Poblenz, Jr. predeceased Barbara. Surviving Barbara are sister, Jean Poblenz McGrath; sister-in-law, Marianne Poblenz; daughters: Cynthia Ross (Jhon), and Janet Bach; and sons: James F. Ross, Jr. (Patricia), and Charles B. Ross. Barbara was the proud grandmother to nine grandchildren: Bryn Dumas (Carrie), Hilary Dumas, Katye Vytal Watts (Alex), Jenna Bach, Brittany Bach Dodds (Tyler), Ryan Bach, Benjamin Bach (Mia), Patrick Ross (Bree), Amanda Ross Nowinski (Kyle); she also has ten great-grandchildren: Oliver and Elliot Dumas, Wyatt and Lucia Dodds, Penelope Bach, Finley, August, Fielder Watts, Grace Elizabeth Ross, and Levi Nowinski. Barbara's family also includes many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be at O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), Danvers, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at First Church Congregational, 4 Georgetown Rd. (Boxford Center), Boxford, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcomed.

Donations suggestions: to the American Lung Association, lung.org.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.