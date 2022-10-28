RAPID CITY - We are sad to announce the passing of Barbara Jean Johnson, 82, of Rapid City. Barbara passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022 at Hospice House after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Her three children were lovingly by her side.

Barbara was born on January 31, 1940 in Rapid City to Harold and Wilma Johnson. Barbara spent most of her life in Rapid City. She attended her school years and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1958. She attended College of Business and received her degree in business administration, later working for a local lawyer. Barbara was a devoted mother to her three children, who were her pride and joy. After Barbara's father passed away in 1983, she took over and ran the family business, Johnson Transfer and Storage. After retirement, she spent the next several years taking care of her mother who ultimately passed away from Alzheimer's.

Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church starting as an infant being baptized, going to Sunday school, and was confirmed there.

Barbara was an animal lover, never without cat or dog; usually one she rescued. She loved birds and watching them in her backyard; reciting almost every local bird call. Some other passions were her flower garden, music, dancing, sewing, and lots of conversation. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and made friends wherever she went.

Family was very important to her and she loved getting together for the holidays and special events. Her son Mark took care of her in her elderly years. She had a special relationship with her granddaughter, Melissa who spent a lot of time with her over the years.

Barbara is survived by her children: Deborah Marr, Sharla (Robert) Scull, and Mark Miller all of Rapid City. Grandchildren: Melissa Friese of Thornton, CO, RC (Lindsey) Scull, Josiah (Katie) Scull, and Sophia (Josh) Newman all of Rapid City. Great-grandchildren: Maleah, Aubrie, Marley, Adley, Jackson Scull, and Theodore Newman all of Rapid City.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home