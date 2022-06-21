RAPID CITY - Barbara Joan McMahan, 83, of Rapid City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Barb was born June 3, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND to Joseph and Arline Neubauer. She married Lester (Mac) McMahan on June 25, 1960. The couple had two children; daughter Cindy and son Jeff.

Barb enjoyed her friends, her trips to her favorite hairdresser (Carmen), and was an avid reader. Barb no longer bowled but was on a league for many years. She was also a member of the VFW.

Barb is survived by her son Jeff's special friend Lori (BeVier) Vickerman, and many friends and neighbors.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester, daughter Cindy, and son Jeff.

A celebration of her life will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 24, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with Rev. Erik Thone officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.