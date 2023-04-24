SPEARFISH - Barbara Leila Redinger Macdonald, 87, passed away April 22, 2023 in Spearfish, SD.
Services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2040 Vista Hills Place, Spearfish, SD, at 1:00 PM Friday April 28. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, SD with a luncheon served at the Old Apostolic Church following the interment.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com