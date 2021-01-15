RAPID CITY | “Welcome, welcome…I'm so very glad to see you!” With the swing of the front door, arms outstretched and smiling, this is how everyone was invited into her home…everyone. And on Jan. 15, 2021, in return, Barbara Lien was able to receive this same loving reception into her true home.
She was brought into life on June 1, 1929 to two proud parents, Lou and Lucy Vidal in Denver, CO. She spent her early years discovering the importance of family. In fact, her siblings, Hank, Betts, Louanne and Lou Jr. would often say in their adult years, “It was always Barb that worked so hard to get us together.” Barb attended East High School in Denver, CO. In 1945, she and her family moved from Denver to Rapid City, where she finished high school. After a semester attending Colorado College, she transferred to South Dakota College and graduated with a degree in Secretarial Science. Following college, she was a flight attendant for United in the early 1950s on the Douglas DC-3. When asked about the experience, she would say “It was a wonderful experience. I was just glad I got to do most of the work in the air, because on the ground it was like walking up and down a hill.” When her dad asked her if she would be willing to help him at his Oldsmobile and Cadillac dealership in Rapid City, she made the choice to work with him as his receptionist and administrative assistant. That's where she met her husband of over 65 years, Charles “Chuck” Lien. Chuck used to stop into the dealership to have work done on his car. One of his friends commented “Chuck would tell us he needed to have some work done on his car, but we all knew the real reason why he would go there.” After several visits, dad finally asked mom out for a date. Mom initially turned him down, not because she didn't want to go, but that same night her grandfather was arriving in town and her dad wanted the family there to meet him. Later that day, her dad said it was ok for her to accept. So she called and did just that. She would always reflect on that first date with a smile and say “He took me to a party of his National Guard buddies at the Esquire Club. After that, he chased me until I caught him!” And, as the saying goes, the rest is history.
They were married on Sept. 27, 1953. How they felt for each other can best be appreciated by what a friend once said, “If you ever want to see true love, just watch them dance together.” The following years were about building a family while building a business, together. Along the way came Julie, LaRece, Melanie, Pete, Lisa, Suzy, Sam, Chris, and Stephanie. She would often be asked “What was it like having 9 kids?” And with her great sense of humor, she would answer “Chuck would tell everyone that I was pregnant every 16 minutes in our home movies…he thought that was funny.” But it can be best answered by her kids. “The term ‘Mom' doesn't even scratch the surface. Although there were nine of us, mom always made us feel like an only child. She was a woman of infinite grace, patience, strength, and unconditional love, always there. It's almost impossible to imagine life without her.” And as she loved her kids, she equally loved their spouses: Andi, Thom, Nancy, Bert, Rich, Joel, Julie B, and Michael.
Oh, and yes…then there are the grandkids and great-grandkids. Nothing gave her more joy than being surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandkids. And what love and joy Oakley, Emily, Erik, Brian, Jorgen, Siri, Courtney, Holly, Bailey, Hunter, Sami, Jake, Brandon, Hayden, Joe, Jonathon, Kenton, Ryan, Annie, Rockwell, Charlie, Sophia, Nadia, Barbara, Michelangelo, Wilem, Weston, Amelie, Bijou, Scout, Ben, Elouise, Walker, Jazmyn, Izobella, Andrew, Grace, Isla, Pete, Hazel, Faith, Kolt, Huck, Hank, Avery, Kailey, Parker, Rylie, and Jaxon brought to the one they all loved and knew simply as “Gramma Barb.” The highlight of her week was “Gramma Day.” The day when so many of them would come together with her and celebrate life. It personified one of the most important things for her…the celebration of life, and the joy it brings. And as she loved her grandkids, she equally loved their spouses as well: Roxanne, Jesse, Leilani, Rob, Laird, Bradley, Dani, and Michelle.
To all of her cousins, nieces and nephews, know that you were a source of great joy and completed the importance and wholeness of family for her.
One of mom's greatest lessons about life was “Try to see Jesus in everyone…even if you have to squint.” That was mom, always there for anyone when you needed her. There with optimism, love, patience, and humor. She has touched so many lives on so many levels in her quiet and calming way. There are countless stories of people stopping her kids and asking, “Is Barbara your mother? Let me tell you a story of how she was there for me when I needed it the most.”
On April 7, 2018, she told the love of her life “Until we meet again…” which joyfully happened on January 15, 2021.
Barbara Vidal Lien: Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandma, Cousin, Aunt, Friend, Child of God.
For everyone who knew her, all can find peace with the vision of her standing at the gates of heaven with Jesus swinging them open, arms outstretched and smiling, saying “Welcome, welcome…I'm so very glad to see you.”
Her family and friends would like to offer their deepest gratitude to all the caregivers that were at her side during her transitional journey. You are truly angels of hope and compassion.
For those wishing to participate in her Celebration of Life, there will be visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Cathedral of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the church.
Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
If you feel so inclined to send flowers, yellow was her favorite color.
