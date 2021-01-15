Barbara Lien

She was brought into life on June 1, 1929 to two proud parents, Lou and Lucy Vidal in Denver, CO. She spent her early years discovering the importance of family. In fact, her siblings, Hank, Betts, Louanne and Lou Jr. would often say in their adult years, “It was always Barb that worked so hard to get us together.” Barb attended East High School in Denver, CO. In 1945, she and her family moved from Denver to Rapid City, where she finished high school. After a semester attending Colorado College, she transferred to South Dakota College and graduated with a degree in Secretarial Science. Following college, she was a flight attendant for United in the early 1950s on the Douglas DC-3. When asked about the experience, she would say “It was a wonderful experience. I was just glad I got to do most of the work in the air, because on the ground it was like walking up and down a hill.” When her dad asked her if she would be willing to help him at his Oldsmobile and Cadillac dealership in Rapid City, she made the choice to work with him as his receptionist and administrative assistant. That's where she met her husband of over 65 years, Charles “Chuck” Lien. Chuck used to stop into the dealership to have work done on his car. One of his friends commented “Chuck would tell us he needed to have some work done on his car, but we all knew the real reason why he would go there.” After several visits, dad finally asked mom out for a date. Mom initially turned him down, not because she didn't want to go, but that same night her grandfather was arriving in town and her dad wanted the family there to meet him. Later that day, her dad said it was ok for her to accept. So she called and did just that. She would always reflect on that first date with a smile and say “He took me to a party of his National Guard buddies at the Esquire Club. After that, he chased me until I caught him!” And, as the saying goes, the rest is history.