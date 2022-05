ALADDIN, WY - Barbara M. Nielsen, 67, of Aladdin, WY, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Monument Hospital, Rapid City, SD.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett, WY. Inurnment will be at an later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.