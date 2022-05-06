RAPID CITY - Barbara Rose Brickheimer, 88, died May 3, 2022, at Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Barb was born to Alois and Susan Fechter in Wisconsin on December 4, 1933. She grew up in Wisconsin and worked at Tecumseh Products and later ran the Crazy 8 Tavern near Saukville, Wisconsin.

Barb married Harvey Large Jr. in 1956. They had one son Harvey Large 3rd. Barb married Don Brickheimer in 1978. They moved to Hermosa, South Dakota in 1981. Barb loved living in the Black Hills. She remained a loyal Green Bay Packer fan her whole life. Barb enjoyed her garden and especially her flower beds. Barb raised sheep, chickens and turkeys. They also had Hereford cattle. Barb always liked visits from friends and family. Barb and Don spent several winters in Texas and Arizona after retirement.

Barb is survived by six step children and many nieces and nephews all in Wisconsin.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and step mom Rose Fechter; her husband Don (who died in 2020) and her first husband Harvey Large Jr. and son Harvey Large 3rd (both died in 1975). Barb is also preceded in death by brothers- Al, Robert, and George; and sisters- Marie, Margaret and Rosemary.

A memorial is planned for June 18, 2022 at 11am at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota.