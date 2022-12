PIERRE - Barbara Sweeney, 74, of Pierre passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her home following a lengthy health battle. Arrangements have been placed in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Countryside Hospice and can be sent to the family at 223 Neltom Drive, Pierre, SD 57501.