FAIRBURN | Barney Nordstrom, 100, died on Jan. 30, 2021 at home. His two daughters and daughter-in-law were with him.

Barney was born on April 2, 1920 to Otto and Emily (Wiswell) Nordstrom. With his brother Cole, they homesteaded about 10 miles east of Fairburn and later moved to the residence three miles east of Fairburn, where Barney resided until his death.

He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII and served in the South Pacific.

Barney loved to hunt, agate hunt, and fish. He was a good Dad, a good friend and a good neighbor.

Barney was preceded in death by his wife, Opal, and his son, Max.

He is survived by his son, Woody; daughters, Sally and Melissa; daughter-in-law, Barb; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and a gathering will be held in April 2021.

Memorials will be made to Fairburn Community Center and Fairburn Fire Department.